Sample Sale Alert: Joie, Current/Elliott and Equipment
SAMPLE
SALE ALERT
From December 4th through the 8th, enjoy 50-75% off your favorite brands at the Joie, Current/Elliott and Equipment Sample Sale. Located at 260 5th Avenue, the highly anticipated sale will be the perfect stop for your holiday shopping needs offering women’s outerwear, sweaters, silk tops, tees, denim and more.
260 FIFTH AVENUE
(28/29TH STREET)
NYC NY 10001
N,R,6 TRAINS TO 28TH STREET
212.725.5400
DECEMBER 4TH-DECEMBER 8TH
TUESDAY DECEMBER 4TH: 9AM-7PM
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 5TH: 10AM-8PM
THURSDAY DECEMBER 6TH: 10AM-8PM
FRIDAY DECEMBER 7TH: 10AM-7PM
SATURDAY DECEMBER 8TH: 10AM-4PM