Sample Sale Alert: Joie, Current/Elliott and Equipment Posted by Rochelle on Wednesday, November 28, 2012 · Leave a Comment

SAMPLE

SALE ALERT

From December 4th through the 8th, enjoy 50-75% off your favorite brands at the Joie, Current/Elliott and Equipment Sample Sale. Located at 260 5th Avenue, the highly anticipated sale will be the perfect stop for your holiday shopping needs offering women’s outerwear, sweaters, silk tops, tees, denim and more.

260 FIFTH AVENUE

(28/29TH STREET)

NYC NY 10001

N,R,6 TRAINS TO 28TH STREET

212.725.5400

DECEMBER 4TH-DECEMBER 8TH

TUESDAY DECEMBER 4TH: 9AM-7PM

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 5TH: 10AM-8PM

THURSDAY DECEMBER 6TH: 10AM-8PM

FRIDAY DECEMBER 7TH: 10AM-7PM

SATURDAY DECEMBER 8TH: 10AM-4PM