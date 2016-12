Rachel Zoe First Ever Sample Sale New York City 6/27-6/30 Posted by Rochelle on Tuesday, June 19, 2012 · Leave a Comment

Rachel Zoe is having her first ever sample sale beginning Wednesday June 27th. Don’t miss the first ever sale featuring savings of up to 60% off Fall 2011, Resort 2011 & Spring 2012 RTW & Shoes. See Details Below!

Wednesday 6/27: 10AM-8PM

Thursday 6/28: 10AM-8PM

Friday 6/29: 10AM-8PM

Saturday 6/30: 10AM-4PM

LOCATION: 260 FIFTH AVE (28/29th Street) NYC