The Paxton’s Live at The Block Party 3.22.12 Brooklyn, NY Posted by Rochelle on Wednesday, April 18, 2012 · 28 Comments

Indie Couture’s experience seeing The Paxtons at Free Candy was nonetheless chill brilliance according to our media intern Tahir McKenzie. With the band’s material, giving you that early most ominous 90′s conscience flow; nothing was to be done but get lost in the moment. Dave & Chris’ style of performance has this fervor not seen since a Talib & Q-tip set which makes the crowd almost part of the band itself, & we really felt that. One hit that really stuck out that night “Stay in Love” most definitely peaked the aura of Free Candy. Delivery was key when most necessary, and they came with it. ith influences ranging from their native which even pioneered hip-hop Chicago, even English literacy they’re a must see and hear. Check out the video below of the live performance of “Stay In Love” off their album “Avenue B”.