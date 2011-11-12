Music: Beyonce Performs ‘Countdown’ on Late Night w/ Jimmy Fallon Posted by Rochelle on Saturday, November 12, 2011 · 151 Comments

Last night, Beyonce performed her single ‘Countdown’ with the Roots Crew on Late Night Jimmy Fallon. She still goes hard pregnant and all, speaking of which is it me or does her baby bump randomly appear and disappear on a daily basis? Beyonce was wearing a tight fitting LBD (Little Black Dress) with no signs of the large baby bump she was sporting at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show just a few days ago in New York City. If you missed the performance we have the video below.

Update: This performance was actually taped this past Summer.



