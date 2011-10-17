Music News: Beyonce’s ‘Love on Top’ Video Premiere Posted by Rochelle on Monday, October 17, 2011 · 209 Comments

Beyonce pays homage to New Edition, Jackson 5 and I think even the 5 Heartbeats with the premiere of her new video for “Love on Top”, the 5th single from her platinum selling album “4″. This is her second video released in the past few weeks. I guess Beyonce was trying to get them all done before that baby bump got any bigger!

Check out the full video below and tell us what you think!!