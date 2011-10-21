Editorial Flashback: Wang Xiao, Xiao Wen & Rila Fukushima in V Magazine #72, Fall Preview 2011 Posted by Rochelle on Friday, October 21, 2011 · 143 Comments

Back in July 2011, V Magazine gave us a bit of style inspiration with their ‘Baby Love’ fashion editorial featuring models beautiful asian models Wang Xiao, Xiao Wen and Rila Fukushima in thier Fall Preview Issue #72. Think back to fashion in the 60′s, I absolute love the leopard print shots!